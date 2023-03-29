Susan Marie Rhomberg, 81, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Susan will be at 11:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Brian Dellaert as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:45 am prior to the Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Susan was born on July 24, 1941 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Norbert and Phyllis (Farley) Seipp. She attended Holy Trinity and St. Anthony grade schools, formerly St. Joseph Academy and graduated from Clarke University, all in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to Michael E. Rhomberg on June 8, 1963 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2003.
Recommended for you
She loved her family and her faith. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles, playing cards, gardening, and music.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanne (Mark) Regan of Ponte Vedra, FL and Theresa (James) Kirpes of Cedar Rapids, IA; two sons, Paul (Julie) Rhomberg of Iowa City, IA; and Mark (Tracy) Rhomberg of Grayslake, IL; one daughter-in-law, Jodi Rhomberg of Asbury, IA; 15 grandchildren, Katie, Mary, Abby, Elle, Anna, Sarah, Peter, Tom, Daniel, David, Christine, Matthew, Andrew, Melissa, and Holden; five great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons. She is further survived by two brothers, Phillip (Kathy) Seipp of Burnsville, MN and David (Carol Lee) Seipp of New York, NY; and three nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Rhomberg; her son, John Rhomberg; parents, Norbert and Phyllis Seipp; sister, Mary Elizabeth Seipp in infancy; and a brother, John Seipp in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Susan’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.