AUSTIN, Texas — Carl Francis Ehlinger, 71, died peacefully February 16, 2022, at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas.
Carl was born to Gerald and Maxine Ehlinger on December 2, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa. Carl had many happy memories of his childhood spent in Maquoketa and on the family dairy farm. Riding the family horse Micky was one of his favorite memories. He attended a one-room country school through eighth grade. Carl graduated in 1969 from Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa and was voted “ Best Dancer” by his classmates. Before graduation, Carl had enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves. The day after graduation, Carl was permanently disabled in an automobile accident and was honorably discharged from the Navy.
Carl moved to Austin in 1978. He could often be seen cruising around Austin in his power wheelchair and riding the city bus. Carl loved listening to live music and going out to eat. His favorite restaurant was Threadgills. Carl was able to live in his own house from 1980 until his death, thanks to his many dedicated caregivers over the years.
Carl lived as a quadriplegic for 52 years. His positive attitude, curiosity, and lack of self-pity contributed to his long life. He had a genuine interest in hearing about other people’s lives, their families, and their travels. In the early 1980’s, with the help of caregivers and friends, Carl was able to travel by van to Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico.
Carl had a role in the historical designation of Downs Baseball Field in East Austin where he and his sister Julie attended several Huston-Tillotson baseball games. Their shared love of history piqued their interest in learning more about this little-known field in Austin. Carl made many phone calls and visits to City Hall, lobbying the staff to acknowledge the historical significance of Karl Downs Field.
Carl is survived by his brothers Joe (Betty) Ehlinger of Houston and Loras Ehlinger of Austin, sisters Janis Ehlinger, Julie (Paul) Brenholt of Austin, nieces Sonya, Monica, Jenny and Michelle, great nieces Anna and Marilyn and great nephew Calvin. Also surviving Carl are his extended family; caregivers Jason Brysch, Seth Gershowitz, David, Jose and Chris Landrum, Adam Bazan, Jeymeher and Tyler Orocu, Al Perez, Bill Peterson, and many others.
Preceding him in death are his parents, older sister Marilyn and younger brothers Roger and John.
At Carl’s request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of Carl’s life at a later date. Memorials for Carl may be given to Meals on Wheels Central Texas.