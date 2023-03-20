Robert E. Bischoff, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Morris Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo.
Kathleen A. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Charlene R. Bradley, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Recommended for you
Joseph R. Burlage, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Beverly Burr, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary P. Greibe, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Robert L. Hingtgen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish scripture service at 3:30 p.m., today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Jane A. Kemler, Dubuque — Service: 4:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Hazel R. Knaeble, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, Ill.
Cecilia Lueck, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Eugene J. Mulgrew, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Matthew Catholic Church, Shullsburg, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Irvin M. Nauman, Altoona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dennis R. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. March 27 at the church.
Judith A. Shaffer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Coletta C. Wegmann, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.