Sarah Chamberlain Knapp, 80, of Dubuque, passed away at home on Thursday, September 26, in the evening, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Blades Hall on the University of Dubuque campus.
Sarah attended the University of Dubuque, worked in fashion and interior design, volunteered with the Finley Sunshine Circle and was a certified therapeutic masseuse. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, painting and writing short stories.
Sarah was born and raised in Dubuque, the first child of Donald and Elizabeth Chamberlain. She married William Andrew Knapp of Dubuque in 1963, and they had three children, Chris, Stacey and Scott, who all survive. Sarah has two grandchildren, Conner and Rian Knapp.
Sarah is also survived by her sister and best friend Belle Chalmers; five nieces and nephews and 13 grand-nieces and nephews, including her niece Charlene (Jeff) Eddy and their children, Lauren, Jack and Rachel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Mary Beth and Mark.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, the University of Dubuque or any charity you choose.
Sarah’s spirit, humor and charm will resonate in all of our lives forever.