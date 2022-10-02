MADISON, Wis. — Lawrence E. Millard, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 2, 1956, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Geraldine (McGinnity) Millard.

Larry attended Iowa Grant High School. He had a love for watching Brewers baseball and Badgers football and hockey games. Larry enjoyed road trips with friends and going to different establishments to listen to music and enjoyed meeting new people.

