MADISON, Wis. — Lawrence E. Millard, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 2, 1956, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Geraldine (McGinnity) Millard.
Larry attended Iowa Grant High School. He had a love for watching Brewers baseball and Badgers football and hockey games. Larry enjoyed road trips with friends and going to different establishments to listen to music and enjoyed meeting new people.
Larry embodied that which was good in life. He treated all people with equal amounts of respect and fairness. He could be described as the greatest, kindest, gentlest, most understanding, and humblest man. Larry experienced life’s happiness and was always willing to go above and beyond for anyone.
Larry was the rarest sort of individual who found goodness in every man, woman, child and four-legged creature. Life on earth may be less meaningful without Larry, but it is far more beautiful knowing those who loved him will continue his legacy of kindness.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Angela Millard; four brothers, Lee (Marie), Lynn (Barb), Lyle and Laverne; four brothers-in-law, Arnold (Jennifer) Breunig, Charles Breunig, Philip (Linda) Breunig and James (Lisa) Breunig; two sisters-in-law, Joan Cole and Louise (Dennis) Powell; his Right-hand man, Squish; “daughter,” Kristin Gilbertsen; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Geraldine Millard; and wife, Linda.
A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Burial will take place at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Martinsville, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lawrence’s name to American Heart Association, YMCA of Dane County or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
