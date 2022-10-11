DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Joan M. Nurre, 91, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care, Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 2 — 8 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the American Legion Auxiliary will hold a rosary at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m., at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Joan was born June 2, 1931 in Colesburg, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Lansing) Weber. She married Raymond Nurre on November 22, 1949 in Colesburg, Iowa. Together they enjoyed 71 fruitful years of marriage. They farmed just north of Dyersville while raising their 5 children.
Joan enjoyed the many dances with her husband Ray. She loved baking, gardening, playing cards and music; playing the piano, guitar and accordion. Joan was one of the first nursing assistants hired when the Dyersville Community Hospital (Mercy One) opened in 1969. She worked there until her retirement in 1996. Joan was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, local Federated Women’s Club as well as a volunteer at Mercy One.
Survivors include her children: Steven (Teresa) Nurre of Ocala, FL, Michael (Trudy) Nurre of Dyersville, Patricia (Lynn) Lilienthal of Tipton, Julie (Gary) Deutmeyer of New Vienna, Connie Purser of Bradenton, FL, grandchildren: Christy (Ed) Neumann, Andrea (Nick) Peacock, Kelly (Arron) Wulfekuhle, Aaron Nurre, Emily Ross, Adam (Emily) Nurre, Natalie (Jeremy) Riniker, Jake (Yessica) Deutmeyer, 10 great grandchildren, siblings: Connie Weber of Dyersville, Jim (Mary) Weber of Cedar Rapids, John (Deb) Weber of Longmont, CO, Betty Weber of Holy Cross, in-laws: Dick Haupert of Asbury, Ralph (Lillian) Nurre of Dyersville, Norma Vaughn (Dale Budde) of Dubuque, and Marian (Neil) White of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2021, her parents and parents-in-law, Clem and Rose Nurre; siblings: Catherine (Roland) Westhoff, Alice (Charlie) Nurre, Donna (John) Kruse, Joe Weber, Angeline Haupert, in-laws: Cleo (Wilma) Nurre, Rita (Leo) Bockenstedt, Caroline Nurre, and Jay Vaughn.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Senior Care, Ellen Kennedy Living Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.