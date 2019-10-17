LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Julia L. Pasker, 84, of Luxemburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home in Luxemburg.
Visitation for Julia will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., Friday, October 18, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. A Mass of Christian burial for Julia will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with Rev. Michael J. Mescher officiating. Burial will occur in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Luxemburg.
Julia was born September 7, 1935, in Dyersville, daughter of Herman L. and Mary H. (Puetz) Fangmann. She received her education from the rural country school in the Farley area. On October 6, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Pasker at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, IA. The couple farmed in rural Luxemburg. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2006. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Luxemburg.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Pasker, of Luxemburg, IA; nieces and nephews, Shirley Foley, Larry Feldmann, Vernon Feldmann, Gary Feldmann and Janet Watts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Elmer (Norma Jean) Fangmann; four sisters, Berniece (Edmund) Bredhold, Dorothy (Gilbert) Steffan, Germaine Fangemann and Irene (Edwin) Feldmann; nieces, Patricia Fangmann and Darlene Apfelbeck; nephew, Edwin Feldmann Jr.
