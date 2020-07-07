Rosemary C. (Ennis) Hohmann, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Rosemary’s life, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery following cremation.
Rosemary was born on December 23, 1934, in Farley, Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Rosella (Henry) Ennis. Rosemary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Merlin Hohmann, on September 26, 1953, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. The two were blessed with 53 years of marriage and 5 children together before Merlin passed away on October 13, 2006. Not only was Rosemary a devoted wife and mother, she was employed outside of the home with The Battery Factory, WDBQ/KLYV, Eagle Window and Door for 30 years, Cottingham and Butler, as well as cleaning private homes. She had a great love of all animals and enjoyed feeding the neighborhood critters that wandered to her door. Rosemary’s family was truly her entire world, she always had time for each and every child and grandchild. Nothing in this world brought a bigger smile to her face than having her family surrounding her. We will miss our sweet, loving, caring mom, “Nana”, grandma, great-grandma and sister, more than words can say. We are extremely grateful for all of the wonderful memories you have created for our family throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Rosemary’s memory include her 5 children, Ronda Hohmann, Dubuque, IA, Merlin Hohmann Jr., Dubuque, IA, David (Deanne) Hohmann, Dubuque, IA, Mark (Linda) Hohmann, Platteville, WI, and Lora (Donald) Ernst, East Dubuque, IL; her 6 grandchildren, Michael (Rachel), Christopher Sr., Alicia, Austin (Mallory), Anthony “AJ” (Andrea) and Benjamin; her 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Harmony, Christopher Jr., Emily, Lily, Lucas, Merle, Reuben, Theodore and Daniel; and her siblings, Richard (Marge) Ennis, East Dubuque, IL, David (Anita) Ennis, Dubuque, IA, Darlene Dossey, Worthington, IA, Judy (Richard) Thurm, Epworth, IA, and Jean Braden, Mission, TX.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merlin Hohmann Sr.; a sister in infancy; and a brother, William Ennis.
Rosemary’s family would like to thank all of the staff at Finley Hospital — especially the cardiac unit — for all of their care and compassion.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Rosemary Hohmann Family, and will be distributed among Rosemary’s favorite charities.
