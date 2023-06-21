CUBA CITY, Wis. — David Clarence Hoeper, age 84, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. located at Casey-McNett Funeral Home in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Burial will take place after the memorial service at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Elk Grove Township, Wisconsin.
David was born on February 13, 1939, son to Clarence and Cecilia (Gile) Hoeper, in Cuba City, WI. David was united in marriage to Mary Catherine Foht on July 11, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, WI.
David graduated from Cuba City High School and completed Heavy Equipment Operator training. He celebrated 51 years as a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. He enjoyed the out of doors, spending time with family and friends, riding motorcycles, refurbishing antique cars and traveling. In later years, he and Mary Kay loved spending winter months as snowbirds in the community of Gulf Shores, AL. David was a loving son, a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather. Those who knew him saw a gentle soul with a devilish sense of humor.
David is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (Foht); three children, Sandra (Paul Ruklic) Stoflet, Michael (Marsha) Hoeper and Angela (Ron) Gibbs; eight grandchildren, Arron, Jacob, Kelly, Kayla, Alexander, Devin, Brianna, and Lakota-Rayne; four great grandchildren, Jaxen, Thomas, Charlotte, and Grayson; a brother, Richie (Barb) Hoeper; a sister-in-law, Sue Hoeper; and a brother-in-law, Michael Stanton.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Cecelia Hoeper; his brother, John (Sue) Hoeper; his sister, Diane (Michael) Stanton; and two infant sisters.
A David C. Hoeper Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.