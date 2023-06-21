CUBA CITY, Wis. — David Clarence Hoeper, age 84, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. located at Casey-McNett Funeral Home in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Burial will take place after the memorial service at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Elk Grove Township, Wisconsin.

David was born on February 13, 1939, son to Clarence and Cecilia (Gile) Hoeper, in Cuba City, WI. David was united in marriage to Mary Catherine Foht on July 11, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, WI.