BURLINGTON, Iowa — Kevin John Barry, 55, of Burlington, IA, passed away on May 12, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will be held at 11 a.m.
Kevin was born on July 13, 1965 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Allan P. and Rita Mae (Wagner) Barry. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1983 and formerly worked at Target in the General Maintenance Dept.
Kevin enjoyed classic cars and motorcycles.
He is survived by his siblings, Pat (Liz) Barry, Pam (Brett) Arensdorf, Vickie (Randy Church) Hill, Mariann (Dennis) Groom, Bob (Stacy) Barry and Tim Barry; a special nephew, Troy Barry, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and two nephews, Billy and Nathan.