Roxann Marie Woolf, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bethany Home Retirement Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, July 17, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Roxann will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Chad Woolf officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Roxann was born June 14, 1956, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Carl Henry and Margie June Nauholz. She was a graduate of West Central Community High School in Maynard, IA, and later became a Registered Nurse. On June 18, 1977, she married Gary David Woolf at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, Iowa.
Roxann worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center and Medical Associates.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, watching movies, and listening to music (with a special love for Kenny Rogers and Engelbert Humperdinck).
Survivors include her son, Jeremy (Wendy) Woolf of Dubuque; one daughter, Krista (Morgan) Carpenter of Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren, Cooper and Caplan Woolf, and Lachlan and Callum Carpenter; one brother, Mark (Lori) Nauholz of Cedar Rapids, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gary, on December 19, 2021.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Bethany Home Retirement Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Roxann’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.