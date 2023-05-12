Dr. James W. White, 90, of Dubuque, passed on from this world on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Mass of Christian Burial for James will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Brian Dellaert as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.

