Dr. James W. White, 90, of Dubuque, passed on from this world on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
The Mass of Christian Burial for James will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Brian Dellaert as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm followed by a prayer service at 6:30 pm on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Recommended for you
He lived a long life of adventure and discovery. James was born on a farm in Worthington Iowa. He was the second of seven children to Albert and Rose Ressler White. The oldest to survive childhood, losing his older brother to a childhood illness. He told us that when he was considering a career that he only saw three options: becoming a priest, farming or pursuing a career as a physician. He chose a career as a medical doctor.
His pursuit to become a physician led him to leave the Midwest. He traveled to New Orleans for his internship year. There he met Pauline Riley- his first wife. With her he had four children that were born in four different states. Son, Jim and wife Connie Nemmers of Dubuque, IA (Robert (Lauren) White, Scott (Brittany) White and Judd White); daughter, Pauline and husband Pat Carr (Katie Carr, Ben (Kaitlin) Carr and Will Carr); son Greg and wife Tammy Powell (Max White, Jake (Mary) White and Caroline White); daughter, Catherine and husband Jim Mandler (Nick Mandler, Abbie Mandler and Allison Mandler) and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jack, John, and Alexander.
His medical education was interrupted by the Vietnam war. He was able to complete his medical training through the Berry Plan- a government program that deferred his active duty commitment to complete his medical training. The pursuit of his medical training led him to New Orleans, then to Whiteman Airforce Base in Missouri and finishing in Washington DC. There he completed his training. He searched for a practice near where he grew up. He contacted Dr Thomas Benda and moved to Dubuque to start his practice and formed Dubuque ENT.
James’ private practice and raising 4 children then consumed the bulk of his life. He contributed much to the medical community. He served on the hospital boards of the local hospitals. He was a president of the Iowa Medical Society. He hosted a meeting of the International Rhinologic Society where physicians from all over the world traveled to Dubuque. As a father he took his family on a summer vacation every year. They traveled throughout the US. and each summer would spend one weekend tent camping on the Mississippi River.
James had many recreational pursuits. He was an avid hunter and fisher. He loved golf and the friendly competition. He felt that golfing with someone told you much about a person. He did not believe in gimmies. No putt was too short to miss. With James he was very fair but you had to earn it. He treated all people the same way. He would say with people trust but verify.
James was a strong supporter of the Catholic Church. He supported the church any way that he could. He put all four of his children through catholic primary and secondary school. He was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. He traveled with a group to the Greek islands to follow in the footsteps of St. Paul.
After James retired from medicine he returned to his roots of farming. He acquired farm land and spent the rest of his days farming. He was more difficult to reach after retirement as he was out on the land planting trees and improving the land he purchased. Many of his grandchildren were employed on these properties. There they were a captive audience for his philosophical musings on religion and politics.
James believed that you should live your life full until you die. After his first wife died he met and married Lois Taylor. He had much more life to share and live. With Lois he found a compatriot in his continuing journey. They enjoyed traveling together and supporting many similar political causes. She was a loving and supportive life companion and was with him till the end when he was called from this world.
Also surviving are James’ stepdaughters, Krista Thier and Tina Taylor; five step-grandchildren, Brent, Olivia, and T.J. Thier, and Victor and Valery Meyer; two brothers, Lloyd White and Albert (Diane) White; one sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Weber; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife Polly, he was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Daniel, David, and Stephen.
James often said that you should live your life to the fullest. He certainly did. He also said that you could rest when you died. It is his time to rest now and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting James’ obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.