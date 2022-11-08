BOONE, N.C. — Ruby Ann Havner passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2022, after a long and fulfilling life at the age of 91.

Born on March 14, 1931, in Davenport Iowa to Raymond and Thelma Fitzgerald, Ruby always had an endearing and tenacious attitude. She married Harold Wayne Havner when she was 18 and they spent 53 years in a wonderful marriage moving to Dubuque, Iowa and Miramar, Florida for work and building their network of friends along the way. She retired from the Broward County School District after serving as a front office coordinator and librarian. She then moved to Boone, North Carolina with her husband after visiting several times with friends.

