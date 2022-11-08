BOONE, N.C. — Ruby Ann Havner passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2022, after a long and fulfilling life at the age of 91.
Born on March 14, 1931, in Davenport Iowa to Raymond and Thelma Fitzgerald, Ruby always had an endearing and tenacious attitude. She married Harold Wayne Havner when she was 18 and they spent 53 years in a wonderful marriage moving to Dubuque, Iowa and Miramar, Florida for work and building their network of friends along the way. She retired from the Broward County School District after serving as a front office coordinator and librarian. She then moved to Boone, North Carolina with her husband after visiting several times with friends.
Ruby loved spending time with her friends playing cards, being Queen of the Red Hats, and traveling. Ruby and her family always celebrated 4th of July in the grandest of ways, hosting a large get together on her deck and taking in the beautiful mountain scenery. Beyond making happy memories of her own, Ruby lived to give back as well. She volunteered through her church as well as with Meals on Wheels, to ensure other members of the Boone community were well taken care of, meeting many more friends along the way.
Ruby is proceeded in death by her husband, Harold Wayne Havner, her son-in-law Ricardo Tsherpel, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Campbell. She is survived by so many loving friends and family members, including her eldest son Steven Havner, her daughter Sarah Tscherpel, her son Bruce Havner, his wife Sheree, and their two daughters Rachel and Megan, her youngest son Brian Havner, his wife Janelle, and their two daughters Bonnie and Kelli, and her youngest daughter Susan Rooney, and her daughter Savannah as well as 10 amazing great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life held at the Jones’ House in Boone, North Carolina on November 12, 2022 from 3p — 6p. All those whose lives were touched by Ruby are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Boone United Methodist Church, where Ruby was a dedicated member, met many friends, and contributed much to the town of Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.