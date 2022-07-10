Raymond G. “Sonny” McDonald Jr., age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:08 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Sonny’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Sonny was born on September 17, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Raymond and Phyllis (Sitzmann) McDonald.
Sonny learned carpentry skills from his father from an early age with Ray McDonald Sr., Construction, and used that knowledge to make his living. He went on to establish his own business, Ray McDonald Jr., Fine Woodworking with his sons by his side. Sonny was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gloria Smith, on June 17, 1961, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Asbury. They were blessed with 8 children together and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He was a member of the Church of the Nativity, the Midwest Tool Collectors Association and received the Ken Kringle Preservation Award of Excellence for his work on the Bradley House. Sonny was a renowned Stanley Plane Collector and a long-time antique collector. He also loved playing pool with his friends, and working in his garden. Family, however, was always at the top of Sonny’s priority list and he truly cherished spending time with Gloria, the children and the grandchildren.
Sonny was proud to say, “I was blessed with 2 sets of parents, my father and mother and my wife’s father and mother. Blessed in life with the mistakes the Lord let me survive. Blessed in life with the most beautiful creature I ever laid my eyes on, my wife, Gloria. Blessed in life with my children, Raymond, Laura, Bobby, Lisa, Alana, Raechelle and Joseph. Blessed in a trade I truly loved. I never ever was able to attain perfection as hard I tried. Upon further reflection I could have done many things better. Life has humbled me although I never showed it in public. Always in private. All I wanted to be was just a carpenter. Just a carpenter.”
Those left to cherish Sonny’s memory include his wife, Gloria McDonald, Dubuque, IA; his children, Laura McDonald, Galena, IL, Robert (Heidi) McDonald, Dubuque, IA, Lisa (Patrick Fortin) Parr, Dubuque, IA, Alana (Marvin) Rapp, Dubuque, IA, Raechelle (Ikhlas) Ahmed, Galena, IL and Joseph McDonald, Dubuque, IA; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Ronnie (Linda) McDonald, Gary (Marilyn) McDonald and Randy McDonald.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Raymond III and Gregory; a grandson, Brent McDonald; a sister, Diana Morton; a sister-in-law, Malee McDonald; and a nephew, Tim McDonald.
Sonny’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of the outstanding care they provided Sonny, and their support of the entire family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Sonny’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Sonny McDonald Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
