MANCHESTER, Iowa — Ruth Ann McMahon, 88, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ruth was born on November 8, 1933, at Farley, the daughter of Anton and Frances (Honkomp) Lehmann. She was raised and educated in the area, graduating from St. Joseph’s High School.
On April 19, 1954, Ruth was united in marriage to Joseph McMahon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley. Four daughters were born to this union. Together they farmed the McMahon family farm near Masonville. They retired from farming in 1988 and moved to Masonville.
Ruth went to Dubuque Beauty Academy Cosmetology School and became a licensed beautician. She had her beauty business in their house on the farm for many years. Ruth continued to practice her beauty work in their home when they moved to Manchester. In 1989 Ruth attended Carlson College of Massage Therapy to become a massage therapist. She worked at Regional Medical Center for 20 years as a massage therapist. Ruth continued her massage therapy in her home after retiring from the hospital. She loved her work and all the people she met along the way in both of her professions.
Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love for her family was seen in her selfless acts of caring for them. Ruth was a great role model in her faith. Her grandchildren have fond memories of their heartwarming talks, enjoying her love of music when she played the piano, and always being there when they needed her. Grandma Ruth passed her love to her great-grandchildren through her lullabies and snuggles.
Her love and wonderful spirit will be greatly missed by her family. Survivors of Ruth include her four daughters, Ann (Jon) Whitman of Delhi, Ellen (Fred) Martin of Dyersville, Marie (Mark) Odden of Manchester, and Carol (John) Rave of Strawberry Point; 11 grandchildren, Amy Whitman, Kyle Whitman, Tom (Angel) Martin, Bill (Nikki) Martin, Dan Martin, Doug (Maria) Drees, Matt (Anna) Drees, Jessica (Dan) Guzman, Philip (Tiffany) Rave, Adam (Christine) Rave, and Johnathon Rave; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; three sisters, Sr. Mary Lois Lehmann, Florence Jaeger, and Wilma Hogan; three sisters-in-law, Margie Lehmann, JoAnn Lehmann, and Kay Tegeler; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Joe McMahon; her parents; three brothers, Clarence (Verla) Lehmann, Elmer (Marina) Lehmann, and Bill (Anna Mae) Lehmann; and in-laws, Eileen (Francis) Keenan, Dick (Virginia) McMahon, Rose (Bernard) Miller, Merlin Jaeger, Bill Hogan, and John Tegeler.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks will be required at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:30 p.m., on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Masonville, Iowa