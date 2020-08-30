Donald E. “Donnie” Mai, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor.
To celebrate Don’s life, private family services were held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Donnie was born on September 11, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank C. and Marie A. (Fritsch) Mai.
Donnie graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He was employed in the kitchen at Mercy Hospital for several years. In his free time, Donnie enjoyed fishing, playing cards and going bowling. He was a longtime resident of Sunnycrest Manor, where he became a beloved part of the family. We will miss seeing Donnie’s smile, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting in peace, free of the health challenges he has faced these past years.
Those left to cherish Donnie’s memory include his two brothers, Tom Mai, Monticello, IA, and Dave (Sherri) Mai, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, one in infancy and Eleanor “Toby” (Bill) Petsch; and a sister-in-law, Janet Mai.
Donnie’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunnycrest who have taken excellent care of Donnie for several years, truly becoming his 2nd family. Also thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for keeping Donnie comfortable these past weeks.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Donald Mai Family.
