Jeffrey K. “Spahny” Spahn, 63, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. Please keep in mind occupancy limitations as well as mask and social distancing requirements.
Jeff was born on July 10, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of John and Rita (Kurth) Spahn. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1976 then started working in the construction industry. After several years, Jeff left construction to begin his 38-year career as a bridge tender for the East Dubuque railroad bridge. On October 20, 1979, he married “his love” Catherine Steuer. In addition to working for the railroad, Jeff cut firewood and helped his son with his logging company. His grandchildren could not wait for grandpa to give them “Ranger rides” and tractor rides. Jeff loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and taking care of his chickens and goats. He also enjoyed playing at the casino.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Catherine, of Dubuque; his children, Heather (Ben Bergfeld) Pfaff, of Farley, IA, Heidi Jasper, of Epworth, IA, Jesse (Jolene) Spahn, of East Dubuque, IL, and Hannah (Trevor Thuman) Walz, of Delhi, IA; his grandchildren Zoe, Beau, Miley, Rhyan, Jordan, Brady, Jackson, McKinley, Merritt and Zara; his siblings Jim (Terri) Spahn, Joel (Lora) Spahn, Sara (Mike) Wright, Justin (Karen) Spahn, Mary Kay (Jay) Jellison and Amy (Willie) Gutierrez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and a brother, John Robert. A Jeff Spahn memorial fund has been established.