Georgiann T. Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: Noon today, Happy’s Place.
Larry D. Cox, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Monona Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joan K. Dix, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Recommended for you
Dale E. Eggers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Shirley M. Hansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington.
Herbert L. Helbing, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Service: Noon today at the church.
Jeanne Herkes, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
John E. Kluesner, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Beverly A. LaRocque, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Kathryn A. Leibold, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Word of Life Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Sally L. Petry, Rockford, Ill. — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to noon today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, Wis. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Ruth E. Scott, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lucille E. Smock, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware.
Marie E. Stelpflug, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Leslie D. Wagner, Platteville, Wis. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
James W. White, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.