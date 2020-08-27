MENIFEE, Calif. — Carl “Duke” William Seastrand, 59, of Menifee, Calif., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died at 11:35 p.m. on August 14, 2020, from Renal Cell Carcinoma. He died at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Services were held at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Diego, Calif. A military memorial will be held at a later date.
Carl was born on May 28, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Charles and Beverly (Redmond) Seastrand. He lived in Dubuque, Iowa, graduating from Hempstead High School in 1979. He served in the United States Navy from 1981 to 1995 as an Operations Specialist and achieved the rank of Chief in 1988. He served on the USS Fletcher, the USS Ford, and the USS Lake Champlain. He married Tami Dalson on June 7, 1986, in Dubuque, Iowa, and they resided in California. In 2004, Carl co-founded Quality Innovative Solutions, Inc. He had a lifelong passion for his family, his work, his employees and the remote control — any remote control. He was actively involved with his church, Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving on numerous councils and boards. He was an amazing husband and father and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Tami Dalson Seastrand, of Menifee, California; 5 children: Gregory Seastrand, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Melissa (Ashley) Seastrand, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Richard (Samantha) Seastrand, of Austin, Texas, Caitlin (Adam) Hussman, of Ventura, California, and Timothy Seastrand of Menifee, California. He is also survived by siblings: Connie (Allen) Pline, of Peosta, Iowa, Carla Schumacher, of Dubuque, Iowa, Chris (Pete) Davies, of Sherrill, Iowa, Craig (Cindy) Seastrand, of Fort Dodge, Iowa; half-brother, Pat (Jamie) Clancy, of Dubuque, Iowa; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beverly (Redmond) Seastrand; step-father, Joe Clancy; brother, Charles (Deb) Seastrand; step-sister, Cindy (Brian) Clancy Strang; and brother, Chad Seastrand.
A Carl W. Seastrand memorial fund has been established.
Special thanks to the many supportive family and friends who helped with his care during his valiant, but brief fight with cancer.