CASCADE, Iowa — Gloria J. “Gigi” Reiter, 67, of Cascade, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on August 17, 1953, in Cascade, daughter of Alfred A. and Anne B. (Sadler) Quint. She received her education at St. Mary’s Elementary and Aquin High School in Cascade. On July 26, 1975, she was united in marriage to Mike Reiter at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. They raised three children, whom they taught the meaning of family through canoe and camping trips, holidays and frequent family dinners. Gloria then acquired the title of Gigi after becoming a grandmother, and that is what she will forever be remembered as. Gigi loved the moments of being with her grandchildren although if you were to ask her, attending soccer and baseball games were not some of her favorite events, but nonetheless she was their biggest cheerleader.
Through her final moments of life, Gigi was surrounded by the love of her family which she always wanted around. Leading up to her final days, her door was open for family gatherings filled with love, laughter and, of course, food. She was often times found in the kitchen preparing the crowd-favorite egg dish, dumplings for the grandchildren and her “famous potato salad” in which she shared her secret recipe prior to her passing. Although she will not be present, many family traditions will be carried on such as our summer family golf outing, girls’ March Madness weekend in Madison, annual attendance to the Potosi Brewfest, Christmas shopping trip to Chicago with all of all the “Quint Girls,” annual pre-Christmas celebration and every holiday on the calendar.
The big yellow house with the beautiful porch was where many would gather to visit and admire her beautiful flowers. “The porch” was one of her favorite places to entertain and talk with anyone who stopped by. The family asks you to continue to fill the porch with company, good conversation and love.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Reiter, of Cascade; three children, Dawn (Tom) Jaeger, of Dubuque, Eric Reiter (& Heidi Shannon), of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Amanda (Asher) Klaas of Farley, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Jackson, Gillian, Nathan, Aidan, Derek, Dru, Boyd, Koen and Asa; siblings, Phyllis (Patrick) Cerone, of Buffalo Grove, IL, Mary Kay Kelchen, of Cascade, Ray (Joyce) Quint, of Dubuque, Joan (Robert) Randall, of Palm Desert, CA, and Linda Aschtgen, of Cascade; mother-in-law, Jean Reiter, of Cascade, IA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jan Quint, of Cedar Falls, IA, Marty (Cambria) Reiter, of California, Cheryl (Bryan) Bucher, of Grafton, WI, Diann (Terry) Dennis, of Swisher, IA, and Cindy Callahan and Pam Riess.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Quint; brother-in-law, Gary Kelchen; father-in-law, Edward Reiter; one nephew, Luke Dennis.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Julie, Sherry Kelchen, and all the family and friends for all their support through Gigi’s illness.