Terrance P. “Terry” Kelly, age 69, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Terry’s life, a celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 East 10th Street, in Dubuque. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Terry’s family.
Terry has been blessed to have spent his entire life right here in Dubuque. He always knew that he wanted to have a family of his own, and after meeting his beautiful bride of 50 years, Barbara Lightfoot, he knew that they were going to make the perfect couple to complete the mission at hand. They were blessed with 3 boys over the years, and Terry’s greatest joy in life was watching them all grow and begin families of their own.
He faithfully spent his working years with Klauer Manufacturing in order to provide for his family. Unfortunately, health issues created the necessity for retirement a few years ago, but his drive to keep busy and remain productive within his days never faltered. He had always been a great fisherman, and never missed any opportunity to do a little traveling with Barb, but now Terry would graciously develop his patience and contentment in life within his hobbies at home. Meticulously creating amazing works of art beyond any accurate verbal description, building up his collection of clowns, or sitting around the table playing cards with family and friends were the new passions he could still invest in. Terry didn’t let the cards life had dealt him conquer his spirit in any way, shape, or form; instead, he rose to the occasion, doubled down and became the best possible man he could imagine himself being until the end. Terry, the stubborn Irishman that he was, took the challenge he never asked for head-on and showed everyone around him that love, kindness and being honest with oneself were truly the most desired rewards a man could ever hope to acquire in this life. We thank you, Terry, for living not only by example, but for leaving a legacy which we can all strive to achieve in our own lives moving forward. Our hearts possess a tear today which will never be mended, but we gratefully find some peace in knowing that your earthly battles are finally over. May you find peace and comfort in your new home, Terry, and please know that we will never forget you until we hear your perfectly humble voice once again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Terry include his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Kelly, Dubuque, IA; his 3 sons, Dale (Tina) Kelly, Terry (Jocelyn) Kelly II and Craig Kelly, all of Dubuque, IA; his 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Hunter, Kirsten, Alexia, Dashay, Preston, Kaitlyn, Madelyn and Gabrielle; his 4 great-grandchildren, Kate, Lee, Wheeler and Kyah; his 4 siblings, James (Brenda) Kelly, Tim (Darlene) Kelly, both of Ballinger, TX, Jeanie Frommelt and Sherrian Walton, both of Dubuque, IA; his daughter-in-law, Janelle Kelly, Dubuque, IA; his special friends, Mike (Cindy) Fesler, Dave, Chris and Paul Duve; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Jane (Atchison) Kelly; and his nephew, John Frommelt.
Terry’s family would like to thank Dr. Runde, his nurses and staff, along with the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Terry, and his family over the past few years.
