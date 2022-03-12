IOWA CITY, Iowa — Eleanor T. Schlichtmann, 87, of Iowa City, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 after a brief illness at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA.
There will be no public visitation. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was done at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City, IA and her ashes will be interred at her husband Walter J. Schlichtmann’s gravesite in Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, IA.
Eleanor was born on February 6, 1934 in Dubuque, Iowa to Walter and Edna Reisen. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High and later did post-graduate education in accounting. She worked most of her adult life at Dubuque Senior High in the Athletic Department. Eleanor was married to Walter Schlichtmann on August 15th, 1953, who preceded her in death at age 87 on October 27, 2018. Eleanor was an active life-member of St. John’s Lutheran church and enjoyed participating for most of her life in the church choir with her mother Edna Reisen. She played piano at home and actively encouraged her children to take music lessons and participate in school musical activities. She was a volunteer for several Dubuque organizations and was always ready to lend a hand to those in need. Eleanor loved to travel, was an avid reader and was actively involved in her children’s education. She spent many nights at the kitchen table teaching them the alphabet, how to spell and read, and count before they entered grade school. She was a devout Christian and firmly believed that God never gives us anything that we can not handle. She believed in the power of daily prayer, not only for one’s self, but also for others in need.
Eleanor is survived by her brother Rev. Milton (wife Judy) Reisen of N. Carolina, her daughter, JoAnn Vize of Dubuque, Iowa and son Dr. James (wife Elaine) Schlichtmann MD of Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren Desiree (daughter Violet), Colin and Ryan Hannig and Calvin Vize (Joann); Anna and Grace Schlichtmann (James) and grandson Zachary (Lindsay) Schlichtmann and their children Alayna and Ethan, sister-in law Marita Hermann, and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Walter and his parents Claus and Adele Schlichtmann and her parents Walter and Edna Reisen, brother in-law and wife Clarence and Ellen Schlichtmann, sister-in-law Marie Schlichtmann, and nephews Jon Schlichtmann (Clarence) and Jake Jones (Marita).
The family would like to thank Mr. Michael Lensing of Lensing Funeral Home for his kindness, compassionate service and care to the family, to Drs. Stephen Schomer, Todd Ajax and Kelsey Striegel of the Washington County Hospital and Clinics, Washington, IA and Drs. Katherine Ignacio, Daniel Leary, Michael Hoffman, and Andrew Ashby of Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, IA. A heartfelt thank you to all the nursing staff at WCHC Clinics/Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, IA who are truly angels in white. All gave excellent compassionate care to Eleanor and the family is eternally grateful.
Eleanor was well-prepared and ready to join our Lord Jesus in eternal heaven. She would likely tell us now to pay attention to his advice: “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man(woman) according to as his (her) work shall be. I am the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.”