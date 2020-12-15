ASBURY, Iowa — John M. Rhomberg, 55, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home in Asbury.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
John was born August 18, 1965, in Roswell, NM, the son of Michael E. and Susan M. (Seipp) Rhomberg. On September 2, 1988, he married Jodi Lynn Botsford at Nativity Church in Dubuque.
He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1983. John went on to work in food service management at Sinsinawa Mound, Finley Hospital, Pizza Hut and Hardee’s.
Survivors include his wife, Jodi; three daughters, Katherine (Mike) Tully, of Dubuque, Mary (Matt) Lent, of Dyersville, and Abigail (Drew) Funke, of Lisbon; grandchildren, Kaydence and Amelia Lent, Georgia Tully and Marshall Funke; his mother, Susan M. Rhomberg, of Dubuque; brothers, Paul (Julie) Rhomberg, of Iowa City, Mark (Tracy) Rhomberg, of Grayslake, IL; sisters, Jeanne (Mark) Regan, of Jacksonville, FL, Theresa (James) Kirpes, of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father in 2003.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
