Judith A. Bingham, Athens, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish scripture service at 3:45 p.m., Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Joanne Brown, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Richard Collins, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lea Mae Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Elva C. Hillard, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Janice M. Jacobsmeier, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer vigil service at 4 p.m., Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello; and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patricia A. Kelly, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Richard A. Koppes, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: Noon today at the church.
Kimberly A. Lembke, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
George J. Lippe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jeannie Phalen, Lancaster, Wis. — Rosary service: 8:45 to 9 a.m. today, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Marly Schilling, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Herbert V. Sperfslage, Dyersville, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Daniel F. Unsen, Lakeland, Fla. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
Keith Watts, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.