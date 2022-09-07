Christine Joy Dowell, 59, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family after fighting liver disease for 2 1/2 years.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a visitation will be held from 11:30 until the time of services. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Christine was born on July 12, 1963, in Akron, Ohio, to Patricia and Ralph Wise. She was raised in Copley, Ohio and graduated from Copley High School.
Christine worked various jobs, with her most recent as payroll manager at Foodliner Trucking. She was forced to retire due to her disability.
She met Mark Dowell, and they were married on September 5, 2003. She loved to travel, especially to South Padre Island, where she enjoyed sitting on the beach. Mark and Christine also made many trips to Las Vegas to visit her daughter and explore the various sites. She had many pets which she loved, with her little Shih Tzu, Maggie being her most beloved. She was heartbroken the day Maggie died. Christine and Mark had great plans to travel around the country to discover new places but were unable due to her illness.
Christine is survived by her husband, Mark Dowell; daughters, Michelle Harris (Melissa), of Henderson, Nevada, and Johnna Foutty (Colt) of Jesup, Iowa; stepchildren, Stephany Dean (Ken), Zachary Dowell (Sara), and Thomas Dowell (Stephanie), all of Dubuque; 8 grandchildren, Dylan, Brandyn, Izzy, Nathan, Bentley, Zoey, Carter and Landen; brother, Ralph; a niece, Marci; nephew, Greg; brother-in-law, Lewis (Bonnie) Dowell, Darla (Tim) Chappell, and Michael (Fran) Dowell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Wise and Patricia Ramsay; sister, Martha, who died at birth; and sisters, Dolly Wise and Terryl Baker.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
Special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
