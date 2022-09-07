Christine Joy Dowell, 59, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family after fighting liver disease for 2 1/2 years.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a visitation will be held from 11:30 until the time of services. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.

