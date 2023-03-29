GEORGETOWN, Wis. — Richard “Dick” Paul Carl, age 83 of Georgetown, Wisconsin died on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
Dick was born on June 30, 1939 in Elk Grove, Wisconsin to Ardith Raymond and Isabelle Violet (Cummins) Carl. He grew up first in rural Platteville, then Cornelia and finally Georgetown. He went to school at the Maple Glen rural school, the Georgetown rural school, then attended the Cuba City High School, graduating in 1957. He entered the Navy after graduating, serving at Great Lakes Naval Base, and then in the Mediterranean, including France, Italy, Greece and the Caribbean serving on the USS Salem and USS Valley Forge. He was discharged 1960. He started working at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa in June of 1960 and worked there over 35 years, retiring in 1995. He was married to Cynthia Anne Lee on June 20, 1971 in Phoenix, Arizona. They settled in Georgetown and lived there for their entire married lives. Dick enjoyed being a stock car racing mechanic with the team 3-D. Dick and Cynthia enjoyed antiquing together and camping. Dick enjoyed watching trains and was an avid model railroader. They were both a part of the Old House Enthusiast group in Platteville. He loved the outdoors, birds, his children and family.
Dick is survived by his wife, Cynthia Carl of Georgetown; four children, Ardith (Sandra Randazzo) Carl of Dubuque, Iowa, Alivia (Patrick) Coulthard of Cuba City, Andre (Jacob McNatt) Carl of Des Moines, Iowa, and Aleda (Nicholas) Kirschbaum, of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren, Ashlyne, Sidney, Kameron, Cynthia, Sid, El, Gwenyth, Logan and Austin; one great-grandchild, Eversyn; six siblings, Kathleen Hampton of Sauk City, Geraldine Klar of Platteville, Rosemary McMillen of Phoenix, Arizona, David (Sonja) Carl of New River, Arizona, Debra (David) Little of Phoenix, Arizona, and Michael Carl of El Centro, California; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Adam Carl who died in June of 1973; a grandchild, Dominic Carl who died in August of 2007; and three siblings, Jim Carl, Peg Leibold, and Nancy Smith.
A visitation for Dick will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home in Platteville, and also on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the Melby Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home in Platteville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
