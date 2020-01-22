Catherine C. “Katie” (Dressler) Oberfoell, age 80, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Katie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:45 p.m. To honor Katie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Katie was born on March 11, 1939, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, daughter of Joseph and Mamie (Udelhoven) Dressler.
Katie was united in marriage to the love of her life, John Oberfoell, on October 22, 1960, in Lancaster, Wisconsin. The two were blessed with 55 years and 7 children together before John was sadly called home ahead of Katie on April 10, 2016. Katie would fully embrace her full-time role as wife, mother and homemaker, but in later years she would also enter the workforce with Luther Manor. In her free time, Katie enjoyed attending Bingo with her friends, sitting quietly concentrating on her latest crossword puzzle book or working a jigsaw puzzle with her granddaughter, Alexis. Family, however, always brought the greatest joy into her days. She loved spending time with John and the kids and was especially excited when the grandkids came along! We are saddened at losing our wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now happily reunited with her beloved husband for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Katie’s memory include her 7 children, Barbara (William) Kirshner, Killeen, Texas, Brian Oberfoell, Dubuque, Cynthia Oberfoell, Dubuque, Charles Oberfoell, Dubuque, Joseph (Denise) Oberfoell, Sherrill, Iowa, John “Chico” (Robyn) Oberfoell Jr., Mineral Point, Wis., and Sam Oberfoell, Dubuque; her nine grandchildren, William Kirshner, Jacob Kretz, Andrew (Natalie) Kirshner, Spencer Oberfoell, Kyra (Kenneth Biays) Jaeger, Stephanie Oberfoell, Logan Oberfoell, Jonah Oberfoell and Alexis Oberfoell; her great-grandchildren, Brooke Ann Kirshner and 1 more expected soon; and her siblings, Alma Morris, Blacksburg,Va., Rose (Herbert) Koppen, Sherrill, Iowa, Bernadette Thole, Fennimore, Wis., Claire (Calvin) Churchill, Houlka, Miss., Bernard (Theresa) Dressler, Lancaster, Wis., Clement Dressler, Lancaster, Wis., and James Dressler, Lancaster, Wis.; and a brother-in-law, Floyd Churchill, Tennyson, Wis.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Oberfoell; her sisters, Sr. Anna Marie, Virginia, Theresa, Agnes (Edward), Mary and Joan (David); and her sister-in-law, Jean Dressler.
Katie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Finley Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to Katie. Also thanks to her sons, Charles and Sam, for helping Mom to remain in the home she loved so much.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
