LANCASTER, Wis. — Sherman Knute Knutson, age 87, was taken to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.
He was born on the home farm in Lima Township, Grant County, on October 14, 1932, to Sherman Knute and Floy (Wagner) Knutson, Sr. He was the 3rd youngest of 11 children and attended Little Henry Country School through 8th grade. He earned his GED later in life. Sherman lived and worked with his sister, Lila, and her husband George Booth in Cuba City on their farm for a time prior to enlisting in the United States Army (34th infantry) at age 17. He was initially stationed in Japan as part of the occupation forces, but later volunteered to join the first division to enter the Korean Conflict. Sherman turned 18 on the campaign to North Korea where he endured harsh environmental elements and brutal fighting, as China entered the war. He was wounded twice and performed several acts of heroism. Sherman was awarded several medals including two Purple Hearts. He finished his military career stationed in Germany. Sherman spent a lifetime trying to forget the horrors of war.
Upon an honorary discharge from the U.S. Army, he met his life love, Ruth (Reynolds) Knutson, at the Rockville Dance Hall. They both loved to dance so this was very fitting. They were married on December 26th, 1953, and began their married life farming in rural Platteville. When they decided that farming was not their future, Sherman took a job at the Dubuque Packing House, where he worked for more than 40 years. Upon his retirement from the Dubuque Pack, Sherman drove a school bus for 10 years for Lancaster Community Schools. He and Ruth enjoyed traveling and took many trips from the east to west coasts as well as Hawaii. They built and lived in their home in Lancaster for 50-plus years. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church, Richard Burns American Legion Post No. 109 and the William Pollock VFW Post No. 2344. One of Sherman’s favorite pastimes was watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football teams. Through the years, he rarely missed a game. Sherman also enjoyed following his grandkids sporting events and for a time, drove the school bus to sporting events that his grandkids were involved in. Sherman also had a fondness for a dog named Midnight. They made many trips to the A&W for burgers and donuts.
Sherman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth; two children, Laura (Bruce) Gibson and Perry (Lynn) Knutson; six grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Gibson, Kerry Gibson, Caitlin Gibson, Ben (Kara) Knutson, Megan (Zach) Bender and Andrea (Marc) Stern; five great-grandchildren, Isaiah Gibson, Anaiah Gibson, Hayzen Knutson, Holden Knutson and Freya Bender; two sisters, Donna Christensen and Mary Harms Booth.
In addition to his parents, Sherman was preceded in death by his sisters, Elva, Lila, Helen, Nora and Della; and brothers: Guerdon, Robert and Orland.
A celebration of Sherman’s life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2020, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster, with Reverend William Vernon officiating. Private burial with military honors will be in Rock Church Cemetery, Clifton Township, rural Livingston. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lancaster, is entrusted with his care.
