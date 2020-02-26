BENTON, Wis. — Paul S. Birkett, 88, of Benton, WI, formerly of Hazel Green, WI, made his final journey home on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the Hazel Green Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call on Saturday, February 29, from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Paul was born June 8, 1931, to Arthur and Minnie (Crooks) Birkett in Benton Township, Benton, WI. After Paul’s mom passed away, Paul lived with his grandmother, Sarah Birkett, and later his sister, Donna, for many years before moving to Moundview Group Home in Blue Mounds, WI, then later to Walnut Acres Group Home in Benton, which he truly loved. Paul attended Hodan Center in Mineral Point, WI, ever since they opened in January of 1979, and eventually became known around there as “Grandpa” since he had been there so long. He enjoyed attending family functions, going to work and being the “supervisor,” going on outings, gardening, fishing, watching Westerns and sports, ice cream treats “num nums,” listening to country music, and of course riding his bicycle around town to visit with people. He was always there to help watch over his nieces and nephews known to him as “buggis” or “little rascals.” He was a fan of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Paul was loved by all who knew him and will be missed tremendously as he was larger than life and always saw the good in everyone he met.
Paul is survived by a brother, Doug Birkett, of Lodi, WI; sister-in-law, Deanna Birkett, of Galena, IL; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and special family of Deana and Tim Lawrence, of Benton, WI, and their sons, Shane, Brad (Katie), and Rory (Jamie), and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; siblings, Robert (Chloe) Birkett, Art Birkett, Calvin Birkett, Helen Freyhage, Dixie (Maynard) Tomlinson, Donna (John) Straka, and two sisters in infancy; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be sent to Walnut Acres Group Home in Benton, WI.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
A very special and heartfelt thank you to Deana and Tim Lawrence for providing such a loving and caring home for Paul. He truly loved you all, loved living with you, and loved being part of your family. Also, to Agrace Hospice for their kindness and compassion given to Paul & his family.