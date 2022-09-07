Wayne L. Bottomley

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wayne L. Bottomley, DDS, of Platteville, WI died peacefully at home on Friday, September 2, 2022. Wayne was born on May 4, 1934 in Elk Grove, WI to farmers Laverne and Fern (Riege) Bottomley. He was united in marriage to Nancy Brickner in Sturgeon Bay, WI on April 4, 1961. They met on Wayne’s first day working at University Hospital in Madison where Nancy was a Registered Nurse.

Wayne attended The Block House one room country school and then moved to Platteville in sixth grade and attended Whig School and graduated from Platteville High School class of 1952. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 as a tank driver with the 12th Tank Company in Anchorage, Alaska. He then attended UW- Platteville for two years and graduated from UW-Madison in 1961 with a B.S. in Zoology. That fall he began dental school at the University of MN and graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1965. He was a dentist in Platteville for 35 years and truly enjoyed all of the area families that he provided care for.

