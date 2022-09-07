PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wayne L. Bottomley, DDS, of Platteville, WI died peacefully at home on Friday, September 2, 2022. Wayne was born on May 4, 1934 in Elk Grove, WI to farmers Laverne and Fern (Riege) Bottomley. He was united in marriage to Nancy Brickner in Sturgeon Bay, WI on April 4, 1961. They met on Wayne’s first day working at University Hospital in Madison where Nancy was a Registered Nurse.
Wayne attended The Block House one room country school and then moved to Platteville in sixth grade and attended Whig School and graduated from Platteville High School class of 1952. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 as a tank driver with the 12th Tank Company in Anchorage, Alaska. He then attended UW- Platteville for two years and graduated from UW-Madison in 1961 with a B.S. in Zoology. That fall he began dental school at the University of MN and graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1965. He was a dentist in Platteville for 35 years and truly enjoyed all of the area families that he provided care for.
Wayne enjoyed many hobbies including flying his Piper Arrow and Piper Dakota airplanes and traveled widely with his family and friends including a trip of a lifetime to Alaska with 12 other private planes. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his uncles Paul and Clifford McReynolds and in retirement he enjoyed bass fishing and teaching his grandchildren to fish at their home at Apple Canyon Lake. Every fall he flew to South Dakota to pheasant hunt with his dear friend, Dr. Beier. He enjoyed spending time with his cousin, Harold Spink, at Spink’s Garage, stopping most mornings before going to the office. Wayne was an avid Packers fan and he and Nancy were ticket holders and shareholders.
Wayne was a lifelong Christian and in later years enjoyed attending Phil Karrmann’s Sunday School class at Peace Lutheran Church.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy, daughters Lisa (Chuck) Sutter and Cherry (Joe) Ramaker and five grandchildren Ava, Karl and Reagan Sutter and Madeleine and Andrew Ramaker. He is further survived by two brothers, Richard (Pam) Bottomley and Robert (Pat) Bottomley, and one sister, Elaine (Richard) Cline. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Donald and his wife Barbara Bottomley.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Denise Anderson and Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Union Grove Cemetery, Darlington. Military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 PM, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Special thanks to Dr. Kevin Carr, Grant County Hospice and the many special caregivers that came to our home and provided Wayne with such loving care.
His daily presence will be missed, but the lessons he taught and example he led, will be forever with us.
