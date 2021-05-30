PEOSTA, Iowa — Thomas J. Blaser, age 56, of Peosta, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Tom’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
To honor Tom’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Tom was born on December 28, 1964, in Dubuque, son of Gerald and Rosemary (Wagner) Blaser.
Tom attended St. Joseph the Worker Grade School and went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Margaret “Maggie” Cavanaugh, on April 21, 1990, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. They were blessed to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary together last month.
In October of 2002, Tom and Maggie bought Dubuque Fire Equipment, which they have proudly owned and operated ever since. They made a dynamic team and everyone knew how devoted Tom was to all of his clients.
When he did have some free time on his hands, Tom spent as much time as possible in the great outdoors. He went camping, morel hunting, fishing and attended many of his children’s sporting events. Tom also liked spending time in the kitchen, using all of his latest gadgets to create some spectacular meals.
Above all, Tom loved his family. He cherished time spent with Maggie and the kids, but everyone knew that his grandson was the apple of his eye.
We are truly heartbroken at losing Tom in our daily lives, but we know that he is now resting peacefully, free of all the health issues he has faced so gracefully. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include his loving wife, Maggie Blaser, Dubuque, IA; his children, Timothy (Nikki) Blaser, Cedar Falls, IA, Allison (fiancé Tony Suckow) Blaser, Dubuque, IA, and William Blaser, Cedar Falls, IA; his grandson, Liam James “L.J.” Blaser, Cedar Falls, IA; his siblings, Jim (Lesa) Blaser, Minneapolis, MN, Kim (Terry) Averkamp, Iowa City, IA, Cindy (Craig) Manternach, Peyton, CO, Mary Jo (Ken) Richmond, Phoenix, AZ, and Toni Cox, Winthrop, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Terry Cavanaugh; and his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Hardin.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Hermann and the outstanding nurses and staff of Finley Hospital, for all of their kindness, compassion and professional care of Tom.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Tom’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Tom Blaser Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.