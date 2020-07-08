Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Sharon A. Cate, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Sharing of memories: 2 to 6 p.m. Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 North, Dubuque.
Thomas J. Churchill, Dominican Republic, formerly of Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill. — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
JoAnn R. Eggers, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Kathleen F. Heim, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., Dubuque. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square.
Mary Langkamp, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, St. Andrew Parish, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Katherine Lubbers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, Church of Resurrection. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Shannon R. Plowman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Nancy K. Rommel, Bakersfield, Calif. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial in Eagle Point Park.
David L. Stifel, Monona, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Visitation: Noon Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.