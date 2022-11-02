Robert Louis Cartigny, 93, of Dubuque and formerly of Bellevue, IA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Luther Manor in Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Rev. Will Layton will officiate. A private burial will be at Linwood Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Robert was born on February 22, 1929, in Dubuque, to Louis and Bessie (Frost) Cartigny. He married Irma Hanselmann on Valentine’s Day 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque. They celebrated 42 years of marriage before Irma preceded him in death on February 17, 2002. Robert graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1947, where he played woodwinds in the symphony orchestra and school band. He won the school’s ping pong championship. He served in the National Guard for 8 years in the infantry and attended the University of Dubuque. His life’s work spanned many jobs: playing clarinet and saxophone for a Big Band, working at the Dubuque Pack, Nifty Distributors, K & H Distributors, and Blue Star Potato Chips, as office manager for Hanselmann Sheet Metal, at Roshek’s Department Store, Cosley Realty, and as manager of the Great Surplus Store. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque and St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, was active in the Stephen Ministry, served as Treasurer and on the Board of Directors for the Dubuque Rescue Mission, and was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2003. He was kind hearted and always ready to help those in need. Robert had a special relationship with and was beloved by many nieces and nephews, with whom he traveled to Germany, Austria, France, Hawaii, and many other states in the United States. Robert is survived by his sisters-in-law Gerda Chappell and Anne Hanselmann and brother-in-law Roger Hanselmann and nieces and nephews; his cousin Marlin Avenarius and extended cousins of the Doty, Zepeski, and Schultz families; and his best friend, Marge Felderman. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Helen Cartigny in 1937 and Ruth Cartigny Calbreath in 1957. Memorials may be given to: Hills & Dales Senior LifeTime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, Dubuque; St. John’s Lutheran Church, 32101 370th Street, Bellevue, IA; or Luther Manor, 3131 Hillcrest Rd, Dubuque.

