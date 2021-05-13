Jim Kubitz, 61, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements.
Jim was born March 18, 1960, in Dubuque, the son of Donald J. and Mary Jane Parkins Kubitz.
He was a 1978 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
He worked as a dry-wall contractor.
He enjoyed time with friends at Knickers Saloon, and was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include one sister, Kim Robinson, of Dubuque; one niece, Allison Robinson, of Ames; one nephew, Matthew Robinson, of Dubuque; and his longtime girlfriend, Cindy Jewell, of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
