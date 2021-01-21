PEOSTA, Iowa — Natalie S. Hayes, 31, of Peosta, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Complete arrangements are pending with Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
