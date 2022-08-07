WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Christopher Leo Then, loving husband, passed away at age 55 in a single moped accident. Chris was born on July 25, 1966 in Dubuque, Iowa to Leo and Mary Kay (McCullough) Then. Chris attended Western Dubuque High School and graduated from the Class of 1984. He then attended Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa to play football and later transferred to the University of Northern Iowa. On November 5, 1994 he married his best friend, and love of his life, Connie Rutledge. Chris will always be remembered as a fun-loving, positive guy who lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Having a daring, no-fear attitude made him a force to be reckoned with on any sports field. His love for sports carried on throughout his life and he was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Cubs. Despite many injuries and health issues, Chris never complained and had an optimistic gratitude for life. He embraced adventure, loved the outdoors, found joy in good music and was passionate about traveling. He spent many years splitting time, with his wife and dogs, between their West Des Moines home and Panama City Beach, Florida. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Leo Then; grandparents, Clem and Kathryn McCullough and Peter and Sarah Then; and mother-in-law, Judith Rutledge. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Connie (Rutledge) Then; mother, Mary Kay Then of Epworth, Iowa; siblings, Cathy Then of Dubuque, Iowa; Craig (Lisa) Then of Lena, Illinois; and Carrie (Joe) Simon of Parkersburg, Iowa; father-in-law, Bill (Morna) Rutledge of Des Moines; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at Local’s (Epworth, Iowa) from 5:00-7:00 PM. The celebration may continue into the evening — as Chris would have wanted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.