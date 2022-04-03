EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Margaret M. Beaves, 77, of East Dubuque, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Lacoma Golf Club.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

