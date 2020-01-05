CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary Ann Gansen, 77, of Cuba City, Wis., died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, Wis., with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where there will be a parish wake service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church before services.
Mary Ann was born on October 2, 1942, in Cuba City, the daughter of Bernard and Romona (Bertjens) Hoppenjan. She married Leo Gansen Sr., on May 3, 2003, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2009.
Mary Ann graduated from Cuba City High School in 1960. She was employed at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, in the Nutrition Department. Family was very important to Mary Ann, and she especially cherished her grandchildren, Tyler and Devon. She loved spending time with family and friends, was always ready to lend a helping hand, and had a special love for cats. Mary Ann also enjoyed crocheting, quilting and embroidery.
Survivors include her son, Timothy (Effie) Voels, Wantagh, NY; two sisters, Nancy Hoppenjan, Cuba City, WI, and Norma (Dick) Pedley, Leadmine, WI; two brothers, Chuck (Darlene) Hoppenjan, Cuba City, WI, and Dave (June) Hoppenjan, Darlington, WI; and two grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Romona Hoppenjan; a nephew, Steve Hoppenjan; and a niece, Julie Haldemann.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.