GALENA, Ill. — Timothy C. Horman, 70 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Bethany Home, Dubuque, IA.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. The cremated remains will be buried in the family lot in Mitchell, SD. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born July 19, 1952, in Mitchell, SD the son of John and Maxine Horman. He received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in art education and a minor in piano from Dakota State College, Madison, SD, and went on to receive his master’s degree in interior design at the University of Nebraska. Tim was the set designer for Alderman in Dallas, TX. He was a senior visual coordinator of merchandising, display, and in-store design for the furniture division of Dayton, Hudson, and Marshall Fields in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit. In 1998 he designed a complete Wizard of Oz bedroom set for the Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalog. Tim’s love of design and furniture or anything home related was what made Tim a top designer in his field. His humor, generosity, and talent were his gift. And his love of animals was his priority. Tim was the co-owner of Max Mitchell LLC, along with his twin brother Tom. Together they had seven main street stores.
He is survived by his twin, Thomas I. Horman, J. Steven Horman, Kathy D. (Ray) Horman-Martin, and chosen sister, Susan Riedel, two nephews, and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and all his beloved pets throughout his years.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Bethany Home, doctors and nursing staff at medical associates, and his many friends for their kind words.
In Tim’s memory donations may be sent to “His Helping Hands”, 226 S. High Street, Galena, IL, 61036 or any animal rescue organization in Tim’s memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
