DAVENPORT, Iowa — Keith Bonnstetter, 52, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday morning, September 20, 2020.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Keith will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Paul’s Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport with the rosary at 3:30 p.m. that all are welcome to pray. The rosary, as well as the Mass, will be livestreamed by visiting Keith’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Everyone attending services must wear a mask and social distancing will be adhered to. All are welcome in person.
Among survivors are his wife, Marsha (Shaw) Bonnstetter, and daughter Claire.
To honor Keith’s memory, show love to your neighbor today.
