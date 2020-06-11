John S. Rodham, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Due to COVID-19 and current health guidelines, the family and funeral home require half capacity in the funeral home, along with recommending utilizing masks and practicing proper social distancing. The family understands if you are unable to attend, please be with us in prayer.
John was born on January 1, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of John P. and Martha (Manders) Rodham. He married Helen Sullivan on October 2, 1954, at The Church of the Nativity. John was a loving husband, wonderful father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was a perfectionistic plasterer for Frank Hamel & Son, retiring after 45 years of service. John has been a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish for the past 61 years and was an avid hunter, entertaining story teller and staunch Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Helen, of Dubuque; his children, Diane (Roger) Arensdorf, Steve (Kris) Rodham and Karen (Patrick) Reidy, all of Dubuque, Laura (Danny) Purcell, of Omaha, NE, Gary (Janelle) Rodham, of Mesa, AZ, and Luke (Kathy) Rodham, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Lisa, Abbey, Julie, Molly, Patrick John, Mark, KatieBeth, Michelle, Bridgett, Eric, Nolan, Ellie, Ashley, Nathan, McKenna, Gretchen, Greta, Kelsey and Megan; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Tracy, of Bend, Oregon; and his sister-in-law Marian Marlin, of Newark, Delaware.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother & sisters-in-law: Rocky (Margaret) Sullivan, Eileen (Don) Miller and George Marlin.
In lieu of flowers, a John S. Rodham memorial fund has been established.
John’s family would like to thank Dr. Mark Runde and the nurses and staff of By Your Side Care, especially Lisa, Michelle, Laura, Maria, Inna, Olivia and Rebecca, for their wonderful care and compassion.