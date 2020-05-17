Carmelita M. Witter, 88 years old, of Dubuque, Iowa, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 14, 2020, at 8:23 a.m. at Bethany Home with family by her side.
Arrangements are being handled by Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, with burial in Dubuque Linwood Cemetery. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Carmelita, daughter of Louis and Loretta Till, was born on September 10, 1931, in Bellevue, Iowa. She married Carl Witter, of Dubuque, on October 16, 1950, in Bellevue.
Carmelita was a passionate and loving person who enjoyed dancing, finishing and decorating homes, and spending time with her family and friends. Carmelita’s favorite prayer was the “Our Father,” stressing the importance of forgiving each other so that we may be forgiven. She was the glue of her family by keeping peace and harmony between everyone. Carmelita was a member of the The Church of the Resurrection.
She is survived by her nine adoring children, Bruce (Janet) Witter, of Irving, Texas, Gary (Sherrie) Witter, of Marion, Iowa, David (Michelle) Witter, of Dubuque, Kathy (Mike) Knake, of Bellevue, Vickie (Robert) LaGrotta, of Bellevue, Cindy (Tony) Reed, of Arvada, Colo., Jeff (Sarah) Witter, of Springville, Iowa, Kris (Jude) Sabers-Sullivan, of Dodgeville, Wis., and Curt Witter, of Arlington, Texas; as well as 29 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Ron) Ruden, of Dubuque; sister-in law, Dorothy Herzog, of Rice Lake, Wis.
Carmelita was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Carl Witter; her parents, Louis and Loretta Till; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Esther Witter; sisters- and brothers in-law, Dale and Marilyn Grashorn, Rosemary and CO Lamp, and Bob Herzog; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Bethany Home or Hospice.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful, caring staff at Bethany Home and the services of Hospice of Dubuque.
Condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.