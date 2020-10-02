David W. “Dave” Kruckman, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 29, 2020.
Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A private family service will follow with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating and military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Please remember to social distance and wear your mask.
Dave was born on November 21, 1949, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of William and Effie (Henry) Kruckman.
Dave is a retired U.S. Navy career veteran, serving for 23 years. He also worked for Oak Ridge Athletics.
On September 16, 1970, he married Vicki Christian in Anacortes, WA. Dave loved watching the Green Bay Packers and playing golf. He enjoyed his morning walks by the river and watching his grandchildren play soccer; but he mostly loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; two daughters, Lisa (Chris) Molzof and Jodi (Paul) Curl; his brother, Richard Kruckman; and two sisters, Delora Steinkamp and Ardyce Hanson; and his grandchildren, Chelsea, Cortney and Lindsey Molzof and Cameron Curl.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother and father; and two brothers, Dale and Darrel.