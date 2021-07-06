LANCASTER, Wis. — Mary Madonna Kalloway, age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A true warrior, Mary had been battling a debilitating illness for several years.
Born April 3, 1957, Mary was always a force to be reckoned with her entire life. Despite the many difficult hands life dealt her, she lived her life with unmatched strength and determination. Never one to mince words, you knew exactly where you stood with Mary. Where she loved, she loved fiercely, and her greatest joy was her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Tugs and Babe Robinson; a brother, Gary Robinson; and the love of her life, Richard Kalloway.
Survivors include her sister, Pamela (Stephen) Raymond; nephew, Daniel (Georgina) Raymond; niece, Stephanie (Stuart) Tindall; five daughters, Cheryl (Dan) Berner, Shawn (David Feil) Kalloway, Shawn (Patrick) McClain, Trisha Husemann, and her savior, Madelyn (Jagger Johnson) Kalloway. Mary was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Breanna Young, Arlen (Haley) Berner, Allysa (Eldon) Millam, Ariel McClain, Mercedes Specht, Grace Specht, Kathryn Feil, Elliot Feil, Emma Husemann and Everlie Husemann. The apples of her eye were her two great-grandchildren Cyrus Woolsey and A’loni Nelson.
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at her home. In lieu of plants and flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Grant County Hospice, 111 S. Jefferson, Lancaster, Wis. 53813. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Mary’s many great friends, who not only helped care for her and her home but gave her laughter and happiness. Please forgive us if we have forgotten anyone! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Gary and Sylvia Jahnke, Rita and Dave Melssen, Danielle Pink, Ann Little, Carola and Tom Schwantes, Linda Stephenson, Shirley Frommett, Judy Schaalima, Derek Anderson, Jay Radziewiczz, and Grant County Hospice. To Michelle Kane, her constant companion, who spent hundreds of hours in waiting rooms and drove hundreds of miles to appointments. You, dear one, are an amazing friend and this family would have been lost without you. Thank you!!
