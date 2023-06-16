Treyvor J. Craven, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Katherine M. Donath, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Sullivan Pavilion, Asbury Park.
Crystal V. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Michelle M. Hamilton, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today, Schreiner Memorial Library, Lancaster.
Gerald J. Haxmeier, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Lee W. Jellison Sr., Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life and graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.
Victoria G. Kieler, Kieler, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Louise McCormick, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.
Lorna M. McLean, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 19, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Scott E. Randall, Miles, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston.
Donald Small, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Clement Steele, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 17, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Janell C. Then, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Nancy Wersinger, Palm Desert, Calif. — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Kalmes Restaurant, Saint Donatus, Iowa.