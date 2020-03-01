Gaa Holdiman left this earth for heaven early on Saturday morning, February 8, 2020, in Port Orange, FL. She struggled with health issues for several months, but willed herself to stay around until she could say goodbye to her precious granddaughter. She passed away on her own terms, in her own home, surrounded by the people she loved most.
Gaa was born in Waterloo, Iowa, the eighth and youngest child of George and Pearly May Rogers; she loved telling people they saved the best for last. She attended high school in Waterloo and then Northwestern College in Minneapolis. Shortly after college, Gaa returned to Waterloo and married Joe Holdiman, the love of her life.
Gaa and Joe lived in Charles City, IA; Manhattan, KS; Champaign, IL, and then returned to Dubuque for many years before Gaa relocated to Florida. Gaa had worked as a legal secretary before their son Brad was born. After this, she spent years as a member of P.E.O., Board Member at Mt. Pleasant Home and a member of the Sunshine Circle at Finley Hospital. She loved playing bridge and did so wherever she lived.
Gaa’s husband, Joe, passed away suddenly in 1997. In addition to her parents, George and Pearly May Rogers, siblings Bill, George, Ruth, Richard, Ellen, Gladys, and Eleanor all passed before her. She leaves behind a son, Brad (wife, Kathy); granddaughter Rayanne; great grandchildren, Lucas and Adelyn; and a host of heartbroken nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Instead of flowers, the family asks you to consider a gift to Christ Church, Port Orange, FL, your local Veterans Assistance group or the Sunshine Circle of Dubuque in her honor.