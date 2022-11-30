Patrick “Popo” Beebe, 83, of Dubuque, passed away November 28, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Rev. Steve Garner will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-7p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Patrick was born on July 19, 1939 to Albert and Genoa (Wolfe) Beebe in Dubuque, Iowa. Patrick graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia Furlong on July 23, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Church. Pat was a very devoted husband, father, Popo, and uncle. He was Patricia’s “security blanket”. Pat was employed by John Deere for 30 years, retiring at 50. He then went on to drive school bus for the Dubuque Community School District. Driving school bus was a job he truly loved. He always said John Deere helped him raise his family but driving school bus was what he really enjoyed.
Pat had a passion for family and friends. Pat is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Sharon (Jeff) Willenborg of Dubuque, Patrick (Danielle) Beebe of Anamosa, Tom (Roo) Beebe of Johnston, and Robert Beebe of Dubuque; grandchildren, April (Eric) Lehmann, Casey (Mark Breitspecker) Willenborg, Heidi Bormann, Patrick (Tiffany) Beebe, Kaydee Beebe, Brad (Bruna) Sa Barreto, Holli (Chris) Lewis, and Gus, Noah, and Pete Beebe; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jaxson Lehmann, and Payton and Wyatt Beebe. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Earl Riegler.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Riegler and Nancy (Zuke) Zimmerman.
Pat’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Patricia’s Tops #1204 group for their friendship and support. They also wish to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and the Sherrill Fire Department.
Memorials may be given to the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
