Lori J. Lindenberg, 63, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will be held at 11 a.m.

