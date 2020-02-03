KIELER, Wis. — Olive A. Kieler, 92, of Kieler, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Father Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the parish center. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Olive was born on April 16, 1927, to George & Cecelia (Brandt) Kruser in rural Jamestown, WI. She married Leander J. Kieler on November 25, 1947, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, CCW and the Farm Bureau. She enjoyed quilting, Farkle, card games, baking caramel rolls, baking cookies and canning; but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Olive is survived by seven children: Susan (Glenn) Vosberg, of Monona, WI, William (Donna) Kieler, of Cuba City, WI, Paul (Deb) Kieler, of Dickeyville, WI, Frederick (Mary Kay) Kieler, of rural Kieler, WI, Carol (Ross) Cummins, of Madison, WI, Leland Kieler, of Kieler, WI, and Wayne (Marla) Kieler, of Belleville, WI; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Eloise Hinderman, Carol Cherry, Donna Mae Reuter, Marie Williamson; a brother: David (Ruth) Kruser; a sister-in-law, Patti Kruser; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leander (April 7, 1984); a son, Anthony “Tony” F. Kieler (September 8, 2015); two brothers: Frederick I. Kruser and Theodore R. Kruser; and three brothers-in-law: Donald Hinderman, Bud Cherry & Francis Reuter.
In lieu of plants & flowers, an Olive A. Kieler Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.