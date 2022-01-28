POTOSI, Wis. — Irena Edge, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Platteville. Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Irena Edge Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Irena was born on November 10, 1934 in Lithuania, daughter to Charlie and Natalie Zajankauskas. She was united in marriage to Dale C. Edge on March 3, 1952 in Platteville. Irena and Dale farmed for many years. After Dale’s death on July 23, 1998, Irena worked at Glenview Commons, UW-Platteville. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Platteville. She enjoyed sewing, baking and was a collector of many things.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Tom) Hake and Christene (Kevin) Klein; five grandchildren, Zack (Sarah) Hake, Tiffany (Brian) Snyder, Bart (Jessica Kastner) Hake, Kami (Kitrek) Riese and Tony Klein; seven great-grandchildren, Abby and Max Hake, Mia and Dom Snyder, Zoey Kastner-Hake, and Chelsea and Erika Riese; two sisters, Ona Fischer and Mary Hampton; sister-in-law, Carol Loeffelholz; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, her parents, and an infant brother, Albert.